New concert venue coming to Portland's Lloyd Center

A brand new music venue is coming to Portland’s Lloyd Center.



Live Nation, which also operates the House of Blues, will be opening a new concert venue at Lloyd Center in the old Nordstrom building.



Right now, the plan is going through its necessary approvals and is tentatively scheduled for an early 2020 opening.



Mall manager Bob Dye said they hope to bring in some new stores and restaurants to complement the new music venue.



“This part of town needs a little more foot traffic. I think it'll be a good thing,” said Kevin Morris of Portland.



Lloyd Center is Portland's oldest mall and is currently undergoing a $50 million renovation in hopes to appeal to new shoppers.



Live Nation is a live events company which promotes and produces tens of thousands of events including music concerts. They have venues all over the world.

