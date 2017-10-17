Clackamas Co. residents react to nude courthouse photo shoot investigation

It's been a week and a half since FOX 12 broke the story of Clackamas County deputies supposedly holding a nude and partially nude photo shoot inside the courthouse.

A source close to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office alerted FOX 12 to the incident, saying that more than a dozen deputies went into the courthouse on a Saturday for a nude photo shoot throughout the building. The pictures were used to make a calendar for a retiring deputy.

After receiving an anonymous letter describing the incident, officials launched an internal investigation. The investigation is on-going.

Sheriff Craig Roberts called the allegations extremely troubling, and people who live in Clackamas County agree.

"Senior officers doing something like that in a city establishment, that was not a good idea. And I hate to see people taken to task who've been in the force for so long. I'm not saying jobs need to be had, but some sort of discipline needs to be sent down," said William Mateace, resident of Clackamas County.

"There's good people, there's bad people, there's clean people, there's filthy people. Everyone's got a different heart. Some show it, some don't, and some have shown it in the Clackamas County Sheriff's department," said Lou, who lives in Clackamas County.

One sheriff's captain has already been placed on leave.

Officials said they won't comment on camera until the internal investigation is finished.

