Meeting held in Cascade Locks to update community on status of Eagle Creek Fire

A community meeting was held in Cascade Locks Tuesday night to talk about the status of the Eagle Creek Fire, future restoration efforts, and how to move forward as safely as possible.

Officials said the fire was started by a teen during Labor Day weekend because of fireworks. It is currently about 50 percent contained and it’s burned 49,000 acres.

One of the longest portions of the meeting was questions from the community.

Some people had concerns about commutes to Portland and back if a landslide shuts down Interstate 84.

“I-84 is everything,” said Jeamine Szidon. “If I had to do SR-14, which I did once in the three weeks, I can work from home but that one day I had to go in for a meeting, it was 2 hours. And a 2 -hour commute, it’s just not practical."

Landslides and debris flows continued to remain the big topic of the night.

“People ask me if I’m glad that it’s raining and yes and no, because I’m glad that it’s helping to put the fire out but at the same time I’m concerned about the other issue dropping which would be the landslides,” said Tiffany Pruit.

Officials encouraged people to download flash flood weather apps. They also showed them a map where debris flows could most likely happen.

In the end, the community said the meeting was extremely helpful. They said it will be a long time though before everything gets back to normal.

“It makes me feel a little better to know everyone is still working on it, but at the same time you still haven’t really fully let your guard down to enjoy that you’re back home,” said Pruit.

Another similar meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Hood River Middle School.

