Police: Missing 61-year-old Vancouver woman found safe

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police said a missing 61-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police said family reported Zejna Zelkanovic missing after she was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Police said Zelkanovic was found safe Tuesday night and has been reunited with her family.

