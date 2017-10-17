Vancouver police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 61-year-old woman last seen on Monday.

Police said Zejna Zelkanovic was last seen Monday afternoon walking in the 2700 block of Northeast 95th Court.

According to police, Zelkanovic has some medical and mental health issues that are not being attended to.

Zelkanovic is described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 185, with red/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved black shirt and dark colored, striped athletic pants.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Zelkanovic, or believe to see her or have seen her within the last 24 hours, please call 911.

