Crews battle fully involved house fire in Forest Grove

Photo: Forest Grove Fire
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire in Forest Grove Tuesday night.

Forest Grove Fire said they were called out to the fire in the 3200 block of Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire was fully involved with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house.

No word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The corner of Main Street and Bonnie Lane are shut down while crews extinguish the fire.

