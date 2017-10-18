Crews battle fully involved house fire in Forest Grove

Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire in Forest Grove Tuesday night.

Forest Grove Fire said they were called out to the fire in the 3200 block of Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire was fully involved with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house.

We are on scene of a well involved house fire in the 3200 blk of Main St. Crews are still fighting the flames. MJ pic.twitter.com/kGVGVyXh3r — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) October 18, 2017

No word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The corner of Main Street and Bonnie Lane are shut down while crews extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.