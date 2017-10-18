Pets saved from fully involved house fire in Forest Grove - KPTV - FOX 12

Pets saved from fully involved house fire in Forest Grove

Photo: Forest Grove Fire Photo: Forest Grove Fire
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire in Forest Grove late Tuesday night.

Forest Grove Fire said they were called out to the fire in the 3200 block of Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire was fully involved with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house.

The corner of Main Street and Bonnie Lane were shut down while crews extinguished the fire.

No one was inside the home when it went up in flames, but several animals were rescued from the home. 

