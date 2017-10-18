Pets saved from fully involved house fire in Forest Grove

Firefighters battled a fully involved house fire in Forest Grove late Tuesday night.

Forest Grove Fire said they were called out to the fire in the 3200 block of Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the fire was fully involved with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house.

We are on scene of a well involved house fire in the 3200 blk of Main St. Crews are still fighting the flames. MJ pic.twitter.com/kGVGVyXh3r — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) October 18, 2017

The corner of Main Street and Bonnie Lane were shut down while crews extinguished the fire.

Crazy flames out of a house in Forest Grove, crews battling the fire right now @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7DAQYgzJbd — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 18, 2017

No one was inside the home when it went up in flames, but several animals were rescued from the home.

Firefighters say family was out of town, while no humans were inside they rescued a tortoise, lizards and a cat @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZNNbfJrY01 — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 18, 2017

Firefighters have pulled a turtle as well as a cat out of the house. Crews are still putting out hot spots in the attic area. MJ pic.twitter.com/M4VchGvr1w — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) October 18, 2017

