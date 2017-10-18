Shooting in NE Portland injures man, police investigating

A 31-year-old man sitting in his car in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning was shot, and now police are investigating.

At 12:21 a.m., officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Shell gas station at 9920 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

The victim told officers that he was seated in his parked car at the Glasshouse Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard when multiple shots were fired at him and his vehicle.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in the tavern’s parking lot and on the victim’s car.

Investigators believe the shooting suspect got into a vehicle and drove away from the scene.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to the gas station where two people helped him with medical aid.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Currently, police have no additional suspect information.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team and Forensic Evidence Division criminalists have taken over the investigation into the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 503-823-4106.

