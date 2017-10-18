Portland police recover three stolen vehicles in traffic stops - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police recover three stolen vehicles in traffic stops

Portland police had a busy morning, arresting three people after conducting traffic stops.

The bureau’s east precinct tweeted one of the traffic stops happened at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said they made the three arrests during three different traffic stops.

Officers recovered a stolen sedan, a pickup and a trailer.

