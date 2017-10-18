Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Bingen fruit company

The Underwood Fruit & Warehouse went up in flames Wednesday morning, causing power outages in the area.

The fire, which broke out north of Hood River in Bingen, Washington, was reported around 5:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

Firefighters said no one was reported injured and members of several departments had responded.

Power outages in Bingen were also reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

