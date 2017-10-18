OSP seeks public's help in finding driver who fled 2-vehicle crash on Highway 212

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash critically injured a woman and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning, and want the public's help.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Southeast Wyeast Avenue.

Oregon State Police said a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2000 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Camry, a 20-year-old woman, was critically injured in the crash. She was taken to an area hospital.

2-car crash on 212 shuts road down between 172nd and Sunnyside. At least one person hurt. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/6t2M4eMbG2 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 18, 2017

Trooper said the driver of the Explorer abandoned the car and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a slim build and dark hair. OSP searched the area for the suspect with a K-9 but failed to find him.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the crash or the hit-and-run suspect to call them at 503-375-3555.

The section of Highway 212 was expected to open around 9 a.m.

