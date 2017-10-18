OSP seeks public's help in finding driver who fled 2-vehicle cra - KPTV - FOX 12

OSP seeks public's help in finding driver who fled 2-vehicle crash on Highway 212

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy OSP Courtesy OSP
DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) -

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash critically injured a woman and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning, and want the public's help.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Southeast Wyeast Avenue.

Oregon State Police said a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2000 Toyota Camry head-on. 

The driver of the Camry, a 20-year-old woman, was critically injured in the crash. She was taken to an area hospital. 

Trooper said the driver of the Explorer abandoned the car and left the scene. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a slim build and dark hair. OSP searched the area for the suspect with a K-9 but failed to find him. 

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the crash or the hit-and-run suspect to call them at 503-375-3555.

The section of Highway 212 was expected to open around 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.  

