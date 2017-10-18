Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 18

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

"Same Kind of Different As Me" hits theaters tomorrow but a charity event at Clackamas Town Center is screening it tonight. Anyone interested in attending can find details here.

Carson Barenborg, founder and editor-in-chief of Beauty with Paralysis, will be in Vancouver Saturday. She will be speaking about Bell's Palsy and doing makeup demos, event information can be found here.

Has the chilly fall weather put a pause on your workout routine? Women can head to Diva Den Studio, like Molly Riehl did for this week's Workout Wednesday, to get motivated and moving.

