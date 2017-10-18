Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots invader

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that left a home invasion suspect with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 5:23 a.m. to a disturbance reported at a home in the 14500 block of Northeast 49th circle.

At the scene, police learned the homeowner was awakened by a prowler who was in the home’s fenced backyard.

Police said the homeowner armed himself with a gun and confronted the suspect outside.

A physical altercation occurred between the two, with the homeowner firing one round at the suspect according to police. The suspect was hit and transported to an area hospital.

The gunshot injuries were described as life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting but did not provide any more information.

