Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots prowler

The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police say a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, leaving the suspect with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded at 5:23 a.m. to a disturbance reported at a home in the 14500 block of Northeast 49th circle.

At the scene, police learned the homeowner was awakened by a prowler who was in the home’s fenced backyard.

Police said the homeowner armed himself with a gun and confronted the suspect outside.

A physical altercation occurred between the two, with the homeowner firing one round at the suspect according to police. The suspect was hit and transported to an area hospital.

The gunshot injuries were described as life-threatening.

Robert Owens is both a friend and neighbor to the homeowner. He said the people living in the neighborhood watch out for each other and that he is proud of his friend.

“You know, you're protecting your home, your family,” Owens told FOX 12. “If I would have heard what was going on I would have been out there helping you out as well.”

Owens said there have been a couple incidents in the neighborhood recently, including one where his wife was almost cornered.

“After that instance, I was able to teach my wife how to fire a gun,” he noted. “I'm very pro-gun. I'm prior Army myself, so we have lots of training on self-defense. and will not let any of my family or my friend or my neighbors go down without a fight.”

Owens also said that the homeowner himself is a retired military man and a combat veteran who lives in his house with his wife and daughter and has been active in the neighborhood association, adding that he just hopes his friend is okay after the shooting.

Police are investigating the shooting but did not provide any more information.

