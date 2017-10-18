On the Go with Joe at FrightTown

Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
Joe V. walked down the aisles of the Oregon Convention Center to preview an event that aims to help plan a special day in a couple’s lives.More >
Things got scary in Salem for Joe V. as he faced the fearsome Nightmare Factory.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >
The Underwood Fruit & Warehouse went up in flames Wednesday morning, causing power outages in the area.More >
According to the executive director of the nonprofit Girls Build, her brand new trailer, which was gifted by “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, was broken into over the weekend.More >
A homeless woman said she is terrified for herself and other women in the community after the Gladstone man accused of kidnapping and assaulting her was released on bail.More >
Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash injured at least one person and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning.More >
Investigators said Laurence Metz befriended a family through his work as a youth basketball coach at Club Villa Sport in Beaverton and subsequently abused a teen girl multiple times.More >
