On the Go with Joe at FrightTown

Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.

FrightTown is now in its 13th year in Portland, and this year it features three haunted houses, including the brand-new Sector 13 area and a Fear the Dark haunted maze.

The 40,000 square foot experience is open Wednesday through Sunday through October and will also be open October 30 and 31 for Halloween haunts.

Braving @frighttown with Lindsay & Jasmine from the @BlazerDancers Don’t worry ladies I got your back... way, WAAAAAY back. pic.twitter.com/MZXZ5fIaV8 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 18, 2017

For more information, head to FrightTown.com.

