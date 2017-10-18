On the Go with Joe at FrightTown - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at FrightTown

PORTLAND, OR

Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.

FrightTown is now in its 13th year in Portland, and this year it features three haunted houses, including the brand-new Sector 13 area and a Fear the Dark haunted maze.

The 40,000 square foot experience is open Wednesday through Sunday through October and will also be open October 30 and 31 for Halloween haunts.

For more information, head to FrightTown.com.

