Sheriff: DUII suspect caught after crashing into home, causing natural gas evacuations

Crash scene on Scholls Ferry Road early Wednesday morning; Anthony Magden jail booking photo; Sgt. Eamon O'Reilly and K-9 Radar (Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A DUII suspect crashed into a home, broke a natural gas line and forced people to evacuate in Washington County early Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Raleighwood Way in the Portland area at 12:34 a.m.

Witnesses reported a black Chevrolet Yukon crashed into a home and the driver ran away.

The crash caused a natural gas line to break and crews immediately began evacuating nearby homes.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eamon O’Reilly and his K-9 partner Radar quickly tracked the suspect to his home, about a mile from the crash scene.

Anthony Magden, 47, was arrested on charges of DUII, hit and run, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Nine homes with around 20 people were evacuated for several hours. TriMet provided a bus for the evacuees to stay warm and dry.

NW Natural, PGE, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Washington County Land Use and Transportation all also assisted in this incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

