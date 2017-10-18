Ruptured pipe releases sewage into Columbia Slough in N. Portland

A ruptured pipe released sewage into the Columbia Slough in north Portland.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Services crews responded to the 12900 block of North Lombard Street on Tuesday night.

Sewage pooled onto railroad tracks in the area and an unknown amount flowed down an embankment into the slough.

The release continued into Wednesday morning as crews worked to contain the flow and repair the rupture in the pipe.

The pipe carries sewage from the Lombard Pump Station to the city’s Columbia Boulevard Wastewater Treatment Plant.

As a precaution, the public is advised to avoid contact with the slough due to increased bacteria in the water.

Signs were also posted at the release site, which is not easily reached by the public.

This sewage release is not related to Portland’s combined sewer overflow control system.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.