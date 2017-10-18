Two sex trafficking victims recovered in Portland during nationw - KPTV - FOX 12

Two sex trafficking victims recovered in Portland during nationwide FBI operation

Posted: Updated:
Image courtesy: FBI Image courtesy: FBI
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two sex trafficking victims were located in Portland as part of a nationwide operation by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Cross Country was conducted over the last week. 

The goal was to recover underage sex trafficking victims and to target criminal enterprises responsible for the commercial sex trafficking of children.

In Portland, two victims were recovered. The FBI reported one had just recently turned 18, but she became a sex trafficking victim as a minor.   

Nine adult prostitutes were arrested or cited in Portland. In each case, law enforcement and social service providers offered assistance to them.

In Eugene, five adult prostitutes were contacted and help was also offered to them.

In Salem, six prostitutes were arrested or cited, with assistance offered to them, as well.

One man was arrested by Salem police on the charge of promoting prostitution.

“The FBI's victim specialists work with state protective service agencies and social service providers to offer those minors recovered medical assistance, mental health counseling or other support as needed. Adult prostitutes arrested by local law enforcement partners assisting in Operation Cross Country are also given the option to receive social services,” according to the FBI.

Nationwide, more than 80 underage victims were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested. 

Oregon law enforcement partner agencies for this operation included:

  • FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force
  • Portland Police Bureau
  • Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
  • Beaverton Police Department
  • Tigard Police Department
  • Lake Oswego Police Department
  • Hillsboro Police Department
  • Washington County Sheriff's Office
  • Eugene Police Department
  • Salem Police Department
  • Keizer Police Department
  • Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT)
  • Lane County Sheriff's Office
  • Springfield Police Department
  • United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon

Oregon social service agency partners include:

  • Safety Compass
  • Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC)
  • Clackamas County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program
  • Clackamas County Juvenile Department
  • Multnomah County Department of Human Services
  • Washington County Juvenile Department
  • Marion County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program
  • Lane County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program
  • Lane County Child Protective Services
  • Lane County Department of Youth Services
  • Kids' FIRST Center
  • Looking Glass

The location of the stings in Oregon were not released by investigators, to protect the integrity of future operations.

The FBI stated nationally and internationally, stings were staged in casinos, hotels, trucks stops and on street corners and via the Internet. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.