Two sex trafficking victims recovered in Portland during nationwide FBI operation

Two sex trafficking victims were located in Portland as part of a nationwide operation by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Cross Country was conducted over the last week.

The goal was to recover underage sex trafficking victims and to target criminal enterprises responsible for the commercial sex trafficking of children.

In Portland, two victims were recovered. The FBI reported one had just recently turned 18, but she became a sex trafficking victim as a minor.

Nine adult prostitutes were arrested or cited in Portland. In each case, law enforcement and social service providers offered assistance to them.

In Eugene, five adult prostitutes were contacted and help was also offered to them.

In Salem, six prostitutes were arrested or cited, with assistance offered to them, as well.

One man was arrested by Salem police on the charge of promoting prostitution.

“The FBI's victim specialists work with state protective service agencies and social service providers to offer those minors recovered medical assistance, mental health counseling or other support as needed. Adult prostitutes arrested by local law enforcement partners assisting in Operation Cross Country are also given the option to receive social services,” according to the FBI.

Nationwide, more than 80 underage victims were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested.

Oregon law enforcement partner agencies for this operation included:

FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force

Portland Police Bureau

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Beaverton Police Department

Tigard Police Department

Lake Oswego Police Department

Hillsboro Police Department

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Eugene Police Department

Salem Police Department

Keizer Police Department

Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT)

Lane County Sheriff's Office

Springfield Police Department

United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon

Oregon social service agency partners include:

Safety Compass

Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC)

Clackamas County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program

Clackamas County Juvenile Department

Multnomah County Department of Human Services

Washington County Juvenile Department

Marion County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program

Lane County District Attorney's Victim Assistance Program

Lane County Child Protective Services

Lane County Department of Youth Services

Kids' FIRST Center

Looking Glass

The location of the stings in Oregon were not released by investigators, to protect the integrity of future operations.

The FBI stated nationally and internationally, stings were staged in casinos, hotels, trucks stops and on street corners and via the Internet.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.