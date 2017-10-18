Portland Thorns goalkeeper named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year

Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2017 season.

Franch helped guide the Thorns to the 2017 NWSL Championship, registering a shutout and five saves in Portland’s 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage in the championship game.

Franch was one of four Thorns FC players to play every minute in 2017. She anchored the top defense in the NWSL, which posted a .83 goals-against average and seven home shutouts.

That equaled the best mark in league history for both goals-against average and home shutouts, while also setting a Thorns team record with 11 shutouts.

During the regular season, Franch broke the NWSL single-season record for shutouts with 11. Franch also led the league in save percentage at 80 percent and finished tied for fourth with 80 saves.

The NWSL awards are voted on by club officials, players, media that cover the league on a consistent basis and fans.

