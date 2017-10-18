Portland Thorns goalkeeper named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year

A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police say a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, leaving the suspect with life-threatening injuries.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police say a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, leaving the suspect with life-threatening injuries.More >
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >
Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash injured at least one person and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning.More >
Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash injured at least one person and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >
President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >
Nobody was injured at the Underwood Fruit and Packing Warehouse, but the couple of dozen agencies responding to the fire ended up using a “let it burn” strategy and focused efforts on containing the fire to the one building.More >
Nobody was injured at the Underwood Fruit and Packing Warehouse, but the couple of dozen agencies responding to the fire ended up using a “let it burn” strategy and focused efforts on containing the fire to the one building.More >
According to the executive director of the nonprofit Girls Build, her brand new trailer, which was gifted by “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, was broken into over the weekend.More >
According to the executive director of the nonprofit Girls Build, her brand new trailer, which was gifted by “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, was broken into over the weekend.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >