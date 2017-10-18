Crews responding to fire at downtown Portland food cart

Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.

PF&R officials say the food cart pod where the fire is located is at Southwest 1st Avenue and Columbia.

Did I just watch a food cart explode in downtown PDX near the @Oregonian? pic.twitter.com/oTZj1w1zpR — Posey (@pocketfullofme) October 18, 2017

The Portland Police Bureau is also responding and has streets around the pod closed.

@PDXFire responding to fire-SW 2nd Ave N. of SW Clay St, SW Columbia St E. of SW 2nd Ave & SW 1st Ave S. of SW Jefferson St are closed. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

