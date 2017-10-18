Crews responding to fire at downtown Portland food cart - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews responding to fire at downtown Portland food cart

Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.

PF&R officials say the food cart pod where the fire is located is at Southwest 1st Avenue and Columbia.

The Portland Police Bureau is also responding and has streets around the pod closed.

