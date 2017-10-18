Two food carts, 10 vehicles damaged after fire in downtown Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.

PF&R officials say the food cart pod where the fire is located is at Southwest 1st Avenue and Columbia.

Did I just watch a food cart explode in downtown PDX near the @Oregonian? pic.twitter.com/oTZj1w1zpR — Posey (@pocketfullofme) October 18, 2017

Officials say two food carts and 10 vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Minor injuries were treated on scene. No word on how many people were injured.

2 carts & 10 cars total loss after fire - reports of explosions on SW 1st & Columbia Minor injuries - treated on scene @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7MVzkZsyDl — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) October 18, 2017

The Portland Police Bureau has streets around the pod closed while crews extinguish the fire.

@PDXFire responding to fire-SW 2nd Ave N. of SW Clay St, SW Columbia St E. of SW 2nd Ave & SW 1st Ave S. of SW Jefferson St are closed. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.