Portland May Day rioter sentenced to 5 years in prison for arson

A man who threw burning flares into a Target store and a Portland Police Bureau patrol car during a riot in downtown Portland has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Damion Zachary Feller, 23, was arrested in May.

He was identified as the masked man caught on camera causing damage with burning flares as a May Day march turned into a riot in downtown Portland.

The initial march had a permit with the city, but police canceled the permit as anarchists damaged downtown businesses, cars and other property.

Fireworks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers.

Video and community tips led officers to arrest Feller. Detectives seized evidence they said linked him to the crimes.

Feller pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, riot and first-degree criminal mischief in September. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

