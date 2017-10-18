Police ID 25-year-old driver who died after hitting tractor-trai - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID 25-year-old driver who died after hitting tractor-trailer in N. Portland

Viewer photo: Rich Mayberry Viewer photo: Rich Mayberry
Police have identified the 25-year-old driver who died after hitting a tractor-trailer in north Portland on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Brandon C. Cassel of Portland was speeding south on North Lombard Street near Marine Drive when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line and hit a northbound truck.

Cassel died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours following the crash.

