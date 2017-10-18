Display at Pioneer Courthouse Square shows challenges facing displaced refugees

Dozens of people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square Wednesday to get an inside look at the life of refugees.

Doctors Without Borders set up an interactive exhibit called “Forced From Home” that shows what life is like inside a refugee camp.

Joelle Depeyrot is a field worker for the organization, and she said the exhibit is a good way for people to see what millions of people are forced to do when war forces them out of their home.

Even though it's a tough topic to discuss, Depeyrot said it's important for all ages to see.

“It's great to get the kids,” she told FOX 12. “They're there to learn, they learn so much, they ask plenty of great questions, and the exhibit is really experiential. It can target all kinds of ages.

The exhibit will be up from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. through Sunday. To learn more about the exhibit, please visit ForcedFromHome.com.

