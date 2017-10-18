Police: Suspect involved in fight drove off in Tigard officer’s patrol car

A man involved in a fight got in a Tigard officer’s patrol car and drove off, according to police.

The situation began around 4:30 p.m. when an officer responded to reports of a fight on the 16200 block of Southwest 113th Avenue near Durham Road.

One of the two men involved in the fight bolted for the officer’s car and drove away.

Additional officers responded to the scene and searched the area. The patrol car was spotted pulling into a nearby Masonic lodge parking lot.

The suspect did not make any further attempts to get away, according to officers, and he was arrested.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage in connection with this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.