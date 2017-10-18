Deputies: Clark Co. woman admits to setting shop, house on fire

A Clark County woman was arrested for arson Wednesday after intentionally setting a shop and house on fire.

Clark County Sheriff's Office said crews were called out to the 15900 block of Northeast Gabriel Road just before 5 p.m. when someone called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from a detached shop.

The sheriff's office said while fire personnel were extinguishing the fire in the shop, a resident came out of the house and asked the deputy if firefighters were going to put the fire in the house out as well. The deputy then saw smoke and flames through one of the windows of the house.

Firefighters extinguished both fire.

According to the sheriff's office, the resident, identified as 46-year-old Angie M. Ingram, admitted to setting the shop and house on fire, but did not offer a reason for why she did.

Ingram was arrested for two counts of arson.

Clark County Fire Marshall is continuing the investigation into the fires.

