Pony found wandering near Vancouver Mall reunited with owner

A pony that was found wandering near the Vancouver Mall on Monday has been reunited with his owner.

Paul Scarpelli with the Clark County Animal Protection and Control said the pony, named Trigger, was reunited with his owner Tuesday night.

He said the little girl and her mother were so excited to see the pony.

The agency thanked the Clark County Executive Horse Council Adopt-A-Horse program and volunteers for helping with hauling and caring for the pony until his owner was located.

Scarpelli said animal control is "just happy the horse is safe and back home."

