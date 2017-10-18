39 small dogs rescued in Eugene arrive at Oregon Humane Society

The Oregon Humane Society took in more than three dozen rescued small dogs Wednesday night to help them find a forever home.

Thirty-nine dogs were transported to Portland from an overcrowded property in Lane County.

There were 98 dogs in total that were rescued after the owner voluntarily gave them up.

So happy to be working with @GreenhillHumane with these rescued pups! OHS received 39 dogs from the 98 that Greenhill rescued! #bemorehumane pic.twitter.com/3ucGV9tGks — OregonHumaneSociety (@OregonHumane) October 19, 2017

The remaining dogs that didn't make the trip to Portland are at the Greenhill Humane Society and Lane County Animal Services in Eugene.

"We have an awesome crew of volunteers here, and they will be taking them through a few stations. So they are getting the vaccines, they are getting their paper identification collar, a photo that will be posted up in their kennel, fed, loved, get some beds, some blankets and some toys tonight," said Mitchell Rogers, Second Chance Coordinator with the Oregon Humane Society.

Each dog will receive a medical evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation if necessary, spay/neuter surgery and a microchip before being made available for adoption.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.