Basketball team rallies around teammate in critical condition after Hwy 212 crash

A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >
Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash injured at least one person and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning.More >
Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a 2-vehicle crash injured at least one person and closed a section of Highway 212 west of Damascus Wednesday morning.More >
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police said a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, killing the suspect.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police said a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, killing the suspect.More >
Two sex trafficking victims were rescued in Portland as part of Operation Cross Country, a nationwide operation by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.More >
Two sex trafficking victims were rescued in Portland as part of Operation Cross Country, a nationwide operation by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.More >
President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >
President Donald Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in the ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts," according to Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >
Nobody was injured at the Underwood Fruit and Packing Warehouse, but the couple of dozen agencies responding to the fire ended up using a “let it burn” strategy and focused efforts on containing the fire to the one building.More >
Nobody was injured at the Underwood Fruit and Packing Warehouse, but the couple of dozen agencies responding to the fire ended up using a “let it burn” strategy and focused efforts on containing the fire to the one building.More >