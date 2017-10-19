Basketball team rallies around teammate in critical condition after Hwy 212 crash

Oregon State Police said a college student and basketball player with the Multnomah University's women's basketball team was rushed to Oregon Health and Science University Monday morning after she was hit head-on by another driver.

The coach of the team, Tim Bieri, said he knew something was wrong when she did not show up for an early morning practice.

“Ana is always early and Ana has never missed a practice,” he said. "We knew something was a little off."

According to Oregon State Police, Ana Wakefield, 20, was driving down highway 212, just west of Damascus, when she was hit head-on by someone driving a white Ford Explorer.

“Her sister Val and our assistant coach Lacy and another one of our players left immediately," Bieri said.

The dramatic scene showed Wakefield's car in pieces, and the other driver's SUV was smashed up too. When police got to the scene, the other driver had taken off. Wakefield was rushed to OHSU in critical condition.

“I was at the hospital today for a few hours and I'll probably head back a little bit later," said Bieri.

Coach Bieri sifted through photos of Wakefield this afternoon and could not help but talk about her competitive nature and passion for basketball.

“With us knowing that Ana is so strong, and a competitor, boy she's competitive! I don’t even like playing checkers with Ana," Bieri said. "She wants us to stay steady and stay focused on what we are meant to do as a team.”

Bieri held a closed-door meeting with his team Monday afternoon where they discussed Wakefield's situation and how the team will go forward. Wakefield's teammates left to be by her side, once again, and were too torn up to talk on camera.

Bieri said if one thing is certain, it is that the Wakefield family 'is a family of deep faith.'

"All the community surrounding her church family of Damascus and here at Multnomah, we have a deep faith that God has Ana in his hands right now and we have a lot of hope in that," he said.

Bieri added, Ana is the glue that holds the team together.

“Ana I love you, we love you," he said.

Washington County deputies also came to the scene with a K-9 unit to search for the other driver but they never found him. He is described as a thin, white man in his twenties with dark hair.

Anyone with information as to where he might be, please call police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.