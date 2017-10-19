Rally held in downtown Portland to protest policies that target Muslim, immigrant communities

A rally was held Wednesday night in Terry Schrunk Plaza in an effort to protest policies that target Muslim and immigrant communities in America.

Business leaders, faith leaders, and refugees living in the Portland area came out to express concern about efforts to cut refugee admissions into the United States.

The group says the latest efforts by the Trump administration go against the values of the nation.

The group wants American to be a welcome place for immigrants.

"Immigrants are welcome here, and that there's a lot of people in this country who are willing to fight for them whether they're immigrants directly or they were immigrants hundreds of years ago. There's all of these people coming together from all of these different classes of society, all of these different ethnicities and cultures that are willing to stand up against injustice, and I think that speaks to what America is all about," said one person at the rally.

On Tuesday, a judge in Hawaii blocked the latest version of President Trump's travel ban, saying the policy "plainly discriminates based on nationality."

The travel ban was slated to take effect on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.