Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins statues near Grant HS vandalized

Someone vandalized the Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins statues near Grant High School.

Officers responded to 3301 NE U.S. Grant Place just after 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding the vandalism.

Portland police said the bias crime division is investigating because the vandalism includes a swastika.

They said at this time there is no known video or witness description of the person responsible for the vandalism.

