Shooting in SE Portland injuries man, police investigating

A man was shot outside a 7-Eleven store in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood early Thursday morning and now police are searching for a suspect.

At 4:17 a.m., officers responded to 1715 Southeast Tacoma Street on the report of a dropped 911 call.

As police were in route to the 7-Eleven, a store employee called 911 again to say a man had been shot in the parking lot.

At the scene, officers and medical personnel spoke with the victim and treated him before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

His injury was described as not life-threatening.

Police said information gathered at the scene suggested the man was standing near a burgundy 4-door sedan that was in the 7-Eleven parking lot. The victim was speaking to the sedan’s driver when the driver fired at him.

After firing multiple gunshots, the suspect drove away from the scene but the sedan struck a tree. The sedan is believed to have significant front damage.

The suspect then fled and has not been located. The sedan has not been found either.

Officers have closed Southeast 17th Avenue between Southeast Tacoma Street and Southeast Spokane Street while they investigate the shooting.

Police are not releasing a suspect description at this time but are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the bureau’s non-emergency line 503-823-3333.

