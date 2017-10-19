Gresham police arrest driver accused of hitting pedestrian

A 28-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her car in Gresham was arrested early Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 3:55 a.m. near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.

Police said the male victim was walking northbound on the westbound side of the street when he was hit by a car traveling southbound.

He was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the victim’s current condition isn’t known, but reported he spoke with officers at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified as Alena Kulishov, was arrested but police did not release what charges she will face.

Police did say Kulishov appeared to be driving under the influence and may have hit a mailbox and a pole before she ran into the man.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.