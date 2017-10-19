Police: Driver who hit pedestrian in Gresham arrested

A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Oregon State Police said a college student and basketball player with the Multnomah University's women's basketball team was rushed to Oregon Health and Science University Monday morning after she was hit head-on by another driver.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
An 11-year-old Florida boy said he attacked a “creepy clown” who tried to ambush him on Friday the 13th.More >
President Donald Trump sent a $25,000 personal check to the family of a fallen soldier the same day that The Washington Post reported that he had promised the soldier's father a personal donation during a June condolence call but never followed through.More >
Plans for a Nestle water bottling plant in Cascade Locks continue to move forward, in spite of a voter-approved ballot measure prohibiting such a plant in Hood River County.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police said a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, killing the suspect.More >
These awkward, and at times, creepy Halloween costumes are so cringe-worthy they're borderline impressive.More >
Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.More >
