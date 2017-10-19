Shot fired at Vancouver police, no injuries

Officers were shot at while at a Vancouver apartment early Thursday morning and a man was taken into custody.

Around 12:15 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a person on the street in the area of Fort Vancouver Way and East Fourth Plain Boulevard near T Street Apartments.

Police said the person reported people were being held against their will in an apartment by someone who was possibly armed.

As police responded to the apartment, at least one shot was fired at officers by someone inside

Police then surrounded the apartment and SWAT responded. A male person of interest exited the residence. He was unarmed and taken into custody.

Police found no one else in the apartment.

Police said no officers were hit by gunfire and no one else was injured.

No one has been formally arrested but police are currently interviewing people involved in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.