On the Go with Joe at Giant Pumpkin Regatta

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats. 

Joe V. learned about how paddlers float in pumpkins for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

The annual regatta is Saturday at the Tualatin Lake of the Commons.

Paddlers have been known to dress up in costumes for the yearly race.   

The giant pumpkins are supplied by the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers.

For more event information, check out TualatinOregon.gov/PumpkinRegatta

