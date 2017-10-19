On the Go with Joe at Giant Pumpkin Regatta

Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
Joe V. walked down the aisles of the Oregon Convention Center to preview an event that aims to help plan a special day in a couple’s lives.More >
Joe V. walked down the aisles of the Oregon Convention Center to preview an event that aims to help plan a special day in a couple’s lives.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Oregon State Police said a college student and basketball player with the Multnomah University's women's basketball team was rushed to Oregon Health and Science University Monday morning after she was hit head-on by another driver.More >
Oregon State Police said a college student and basketball player with the Multnomah University's women's basketball team was rushed to Oregon Health and Science University Monday morning after she was hit head-on by another driver.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
An 11-year-old Florida boy said he attacked a “creepy clown” who tried to ambush him on Friday the 13th.More >
An 11-year-old Florida boy said he attacked a “creepy clown” who tried to ambush him on Friday the 13th.More >
President Donald Trump sent a $25,000 personal check to the family of a fallen soldier the same day that The Washington Post reported that he had promised the soldier's father a personal donation during a June condolence call but never followed through.More >
President Donald Trump sent a $25,000 personal check to the family of a fallen soldier the same day that The Washington Post reported that he had promised the soldier's father a personal donation during a June condolence call but never followed through.More >
Plans for a Nestle water bottling plant in Cascade Locks continue to move forward, in spite of a voter-approved ballot measure prohibiting such a plant in Hood River County.More >
Plans for a Nestle water bottling plant in Cascade Locks continue to move forward, in spite of a voter-approved ballot measure prohibiting such a plant in Hood River County.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police said a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, killing the suspect.More >
The Vancouver Major Crime Unit is investigating after police said a homeowner shot a suspected prowler in his backyard Wednesday morning, killing the suspect.More >
These awkward, and at times, creepy Halloween costumes are so cringe-worthy they're borderline impressive.More >
These awkward, and at times, creepy Halloween costumes are so cringe-worthy they're borderline impressive.More >
Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.More >
Portland Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a downtown food cart Wednesday afternoon.More >