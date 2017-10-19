On the Go with Joe at Giant Pumpkin Regatta

Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.

Joe V. learned about how paddlers float in pumpkins for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

The annual regatta is Saturday at the Tualatin Lake of the Commons.

Paddlers have been known to dress up in costumes for the yearly race.

The giant pumpkins are supplied by the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers.

Ladies and gentlemen start your pumpkins! Getting ready to go live at the Tualatin #giantpumpkinregatta! pic.twitter.com/tE5y95NBlQ — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 19, 2017

For more event information, check out TualatinOregon.gov/PumpkinRegatta.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.