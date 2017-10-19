Portland police release new photos in search for missing paraplegic man

Police have released new photos in the search for a missing paraplegic man.

Brian D. Duncan, 38, was last seen Monday afternoon on the Eastbank Esplanade by the Duckworth Dock near the Steel Bridge.

Police initially asked for the public’s help locating Duncan on Tuesday. On Thursday, additional photos were released of Duncan to assist in the search efforts.

Duncan is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes. He is also known to wear blue wire-framed glasses.

Duncan has paraplegic injuries and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around.

Anyone who sees Duncan is asked to call 911 right away so officers can check on him. Anyone with non-emergency information is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, Lori.Fonken@portlandoregon.gov or missing@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.