Portland neighbors run inside burning home, alert sleeping residents to fire

Two people asleep in a burning southeast Portland home were alerted to the danger Thursday morning by neighbors who ran past flames into the home, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. on Southeast Franklin Street near 49th Avenue.

Neighbor Daryl Rohrbach singed his eyelashes and hair during the harrowing ordeal but told FOX 12 he didn’t hesitate to run inside along with another neighbor.

“To get upstairs, we had to go right past the flames that were shooting right past the stairs,” Rohrbach said. “It was unreal, the whole wall was on fire. Now that I think about it, going up probably wasn’t the smartest thing, but it’s our neighbors, we’ve got to do what we got to do.”

Rohrbach said they pounded on the bedroom doors of the residents, who eventually opened up and were able to escape unhurt.

Firefighters responded and knocked out the flames within a matter of minutes, but there was significant damage along the roof and both sides of the home.

Just heard an incredible story from a neighbor who rushed into this fire on SE 49th and Franklin — he helped rescue two people inside pic.twitter.com/aiPOYOhYWE — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 19, 2017

A spokeswoman for Portland Fire and Rescue said the two neighbors played a major role in saving the residents’ lives.

The two roommates who escaped the fire said they were the only ones home at the time, but four others also live there.

The Red Cross is now helping them with housing and basic needs.

The residents didn’t want to speak on camera but told FOX 12 that they were asleep when the fire broke out and thanked their neighbors for helping them escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

