Hospitalized ‘person of interest’ in head-on Hwy 212 crash located by police

A person of interest in a Highway 212 crash that critically injured a Multnomah University women’s basketball player has been located in a hospital by police.

Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help finding the driver accused of crossing the centerline of the highway in a 1999 Ford Explorer in the Damascus area and slamming into an oncoming 2000 Toyota Camry.

The crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast Wyeast Avenue.

Police said the driver of the SUV ran away from the scene after the crash. Ana Wakefield, 20, was driving the Camry and she was critically injured.

Her Multnomah University basketball coach told FOX 12 he knew something was wrong when Wakefield didn’t show up for practice, because she never misses practice.

Police said a 20-year-old man from St. Helens was located at an area hospital receiving treatment for injuries consistent with a crash.

Troopers said he is a "person of interest" at this time. His name is not being released, “as it could jeopardize the integrity of the case,” according to police.

Investigators are still seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone with information regarding the Ford Explorer in this case.

Police previously said it had switched plates and is believed to have recently been on a used car lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-375-3555.

