Actor Ron Livingston talks to MORE about his new Pacific NW show ‘Loudermilk’

Fans know and love him from 90s hits like "Office Space" and "Swingers," and now actor Ron Livingston is working on a project set in Seattle.

While Livingston is a really nice guy, if there's one word to describe his latest role it might be “flawed.”

"Loudermilk" premiered this week on the AT&T audience network. Livingston plays curmudgeonly Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic stumbling through life in Seattle.

“I compare him with someone Walter Matthau might have played a while ago, and that's a character that I sort of grew up watching and just thought it was hilarious. Just the guy that was exacerbated by everything, he had no patience for the people around him and just took it out on the world,” he told MORE. “And to me, the fun of our show is to take that guy and put him in charge of support groups, and he's supposed to be the nurturing guy who's taking care of people.”

It's not just the people who make the show what it is, though. Livingston said the Pacific Northwest set plays a big role, too.

“Seattle's a little bit of a character in the thing because there's sort of that shadow of the grunge Nirvana years,” he said. “It's got a little bit of that chip on its shoulder, heroine despondency to it, but it also can be a bright sunny place for 5-6 days out of the year and look beautiful, so yeah, I think it's a good setting for the world of this show.”

Livingston has had a long career full of memorable characters, but we'd argue none have been quite as iconic as Peter Gibbons from "Office Space."

He told more it's fantastic that the movie means so much to fans, but added that he is really excited about his new projects.

“I like doing it. I look at it as a lot simpler. I like making shows, I like telling stories,” he said. “My hope is that people who watch it get something out of it, or at least enjoy it, you know?”

