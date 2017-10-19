Police: Sexual assault suspect arrested after offering ride home to victim in NE Portland

A sexual assault suspect was arrested after offering a ride home to the victim in northeast Portland, according to police.

Investigators said the victim in this case was walking to a home near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Broadway Street at 4:22 a.m. Thursday.

Police said it was raining heavily at the time and a man approached and offered to drive the victim home.

Shortly after getting in the vehicle, police said the man threatened and assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to get out in the Rocky Butte area and called 911.

Officers located the suspect and suspect vehicle on the 7600 block of North Olin Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized as evidence. The suspect’s name has not yet been released by police.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sexual Assault Detail are continuing to investigate this case.

For information on services for victims of sexual assault, go to calltosafety.org.

