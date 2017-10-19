Man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murder - KPTV - FOX 12

Man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murder of man in Aloha

Roger Gastemum-Medina during prior court appearance (KPTV file image) Roger Gastemum-Medina during prior court appearance (KPTV file image)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years for shooting and killing a man in Aloha.

Roger Gastemum-Medina was convicted by a jury in September on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested in June 2016 for the shooting death of 21-year-old Yusef Shariff. Investigators said Gastemum-Medina drove up to Shariff and shot him with a handgun near Southwest 167th Avenue and Blanton Street.

Detectives said there had been an “issue” between the two men.

As part of a separate plea agreement, deputies said Gastemum-Medina pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine to a minor. He was sentenced to two years in prison in that case, to run concurrent to the life sentence he received Thursday.

Gastemum-Medina was also sentenced to a lifetime of post-prison supervision if he is released.   

