Portland State researchers release housing and employment forecast

Jobs and housing are always big concerns to those who live and work in the Portland metro, and a new study is showing where analysts think the area is headed.

The Northwest Economic Research Center at Portland State University released new research focused on the five counties in Oregon and two in Washington that make up the metro area.

Researchers looked at incomes, the growth rate of jobs, and the housing market, and overall, they say nothing points to a recession in the next year.

The researchers found that the number of jobs will continue to grow, but not at as fast of a rate as seen in past years.

“It's tougher to grow at the same fast rate that we saw two or three years ago,” Dr. Tom Potiowsky explained. “The unemployment rate is probably not going to fall very much further because once you're at full employment, there's not more room for it to fall. So very steady but slower growth going forward.”

As far as housing, the analysts believe prices for rent and houses start to level off a bit, still rising but not quite so sharply.

The researchers also believe the supply for multi-family homes will start to reach the demand.

To see more information from the study, visit PDX.edu.

