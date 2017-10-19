Woodburn man charged for crimes against minors sentenced to 15 y - KPTV - FOX 12

Woodburn man charged for crimes against minors sentenced to 15 years in prison

Jose Antonio Mejia, jail booking photo Jose Antonio Mejia, jail booking photo
A Woodburn man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the charge of transportation of a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Investigators said Jose Antonio Mejia, 33, took two minors from Oregon to Washington without their parents’ permission in March 2016.

Once there, the FBI reported Mejia attempted to rape the younger victim, who was under the age of 12.

The following day, detectives said Mejia returned the children to their parents and the younger one reported the abuse.

A federal grand jury in Portland indicted Mejia on charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault and travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He previously pleaded guilty to the latter charge.

Mejia was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of post-prison supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors described Mejia’s conduct as “shockingly heinous” and said he targeted a “particularly young and vulnerable victim” who he sought to isolate and attempt to sexually abuse.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Salem Police Department, Seattle Police Department and Woodburn Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Sinha prosecuted the case in federal court.

