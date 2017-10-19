People around Portland prepping for a wet weekend

Thursday’s steady rain comes as a reminder for people to head out and clear neighborhood storm drains.

Across the city of Portland, there are 58,000 storm drains that need cleared in the fall to keep water from backing up and pooling on the streets.

In Eastmoreland some neighbors took to the streets early Thursday morning to clear their drains. Warren Bland was one of them.

“I’m old fashion, I don’t mind raking them,” Bland said.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for 11 years and knows what can happen if the drains aren’t kept clear of the fall leaves and debris.

“Additional water in the street is not good,” Bland said. “But you know, clearly this is something every homeowner has got to take responsibility for.”

Each year the Portland Bureau of Transportation asks folks to adopt a neighborhood storm train. They offer tips on their website on how to do just that.

As for Bland, he says his neighbors are pretty good about keeping the drains cleared as well. Bland adds the leaves he rakes up do come in handy.

“They make very good compost for my vegetable garden, and so I take them over to Brentwood garden where I farm essentially,” Bland said.

