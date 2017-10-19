Morrison Bridge to reopen after months of closures for construction

The Morrison Bridge is set to reopen by Sunday night after months of closures due to construction.

Access from the central eastside has been cut off since the spring. Westbound traffic will again be able to reach downtown Portland from Southeast Morrison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by 6 p.m. Sunday.

The right westbound lane of the east approach ramp will become a right-turn-only lane to Interstate 5 north.

The bridge traffic alignment starting Sunday will include two westbound lanes, one eastbound lane and open sidewalks on both sides of the bridge, including the multi-use path on the south side.

All ramps will be open, except the ramp from southbound Southwest Naito Parkway to the eastbound bridge, which will remain closed until Oct. 28.

All six traffic lanes will reopen by Oct.30.

Starting Sunday, the vehicle weight limit will be restored to a maximum of 40 tons, allowing TriMet’s Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd Avenue bus route to resume service over the bridge for the first time in several years.

The weight limit had been reduced to 10 tons due to the deteriorated lift span deck that was replaced this year.

The vehicle speed limit on the bridge will increase from 25 mph to 35 mph in November, when construction is completed.

Repair work will next shift to the Burnside Bridge. Hamilton Construction tentatively plans to close the Burnside Bridge the weekend of Nov. 17 to set up traffic control for a two-year project that will repair damaged concrete on the bridge deck, sidewalks and railings.

Two of five lanes will be closed during the work, with bicyclists and pedestrians sharing a path on each side of the bridge.

For more, go to multco.us/bridges.

