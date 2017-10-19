OHSU president announces retirement to focus on health, family

Oregon Health & Science University announced Thursday that OHSU President Dr. Joe Robertson will retire after nearly 40 years of service.

Last month, Robertson informed the OHSU board of directors and the campus community that he was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis.

"My diagnosis was a shock to me and my family," he said. "While my doctors assure me that I could continue to execute my role as president, this news has compelled me to re-evaluate my future and my family's well-being,"

Robertson is retiring on Oct. 31, however he has offered to continue serving as president through the academic year without salary, as he will begin receiving PERS benefits on Nov. 1.

"My purpose in offering to serve into retirement is to ensure continuity for OHSU during the search for the next president," Robertson said.

The OHSU Board of Directors will consider a resolution at its Oct. 26 public meeting to accept his offer and appoint him to serve as president through June 15, 2018.

The board will move quickly to launch a national search for the next president.

Robertson has served as OHSU president since September 2006. He first joined OHSU as a resident in ophthalmology in 1979. He joined the OHSU faculty in 1985. A successful retinal surgeon, he was increasingly recognized for his leadership abilities, serving as director of the Casey Eye Institute and dean of the School of Medicine before being named president.

