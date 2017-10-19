Missing runaway teens from Vancouver found safe

A pair of missing runaway teens from Vancouver have been found safe, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department reported Friday that Eliana Duff and Jesse Goodman had been located.

Officers asked for the public’s help finding the 15-year-olds Thursday night. They were believed to be together and had last been seen Wednesday.

No other details were released about this case Friday.

“VPD thanks those who kept an eye out for these kids,” according to a Vancouver Police Department statement.

