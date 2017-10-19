Vancouver police asking for help locating missing runaway teen boy and girl

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a pair of missing runaway teens.

Officers said Eliana Duff and Jesse Goodman are believed to be together and they were last seen Wednesday. They are both 15 years old.

They may have been heading to the Long Beach, Washington area, according to police.

Eliana is white with brown eyes and brown hair that has been dyed blond. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and white Converse shoes.

Jesse is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Police released a photo of Eliana on Thursday night, but a photo of Jesse was not immediately available.

Anyone who sees them or knows their location is asked to call 911.

