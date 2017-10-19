Police: Man armed with knife robs Columbia Bank in Canby

Canby police are searching for a man after he robbed a bank armed with a knife.

Police said the suspect entered the Columbia Bank, located at 1455 Southeast 1st Avenue, at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The suspect jumped over teller counters and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect displayed a knife, according to police.

Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank heading south.

The suspect is described as white man in his 30s to 40s, 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black Columbia brand windbreaker with a Beaver logo, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Canby Police Department.

